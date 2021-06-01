Centre imposes restrictions on export of Amphotericin-B injections

As several states have been complaining of shortage of Amphotericin-B needed for treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus infection, the Centre on Tuesday announced to put restriction on its export.

As per a notice issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) today, export of the injections have been put in the restricted category. This means that an exporter would need permission or licence from the directorate for its outbound shipments.

"The export of Amphotericin-B injections... is restricted, with immediate effect," the notice said.

With the rise in the number of black fungus cases among patient who have recovered from coronavirus, several Indian states have witnessed acute shortage of Amphotericin-B injection. Due to this, India has been importing the medicines from other countries. A consignment of Amphotericin B injection reached India on Sunday from US pharma major GileadSciences. The company has further announced to supply more vials to India.

Amphotericin B added to GST exemption list

Last week, the 43rd GST Council had announced to include Amphotericin B, medicine used for the treatment of the fungal infection, in the GST exemptions list for free distribution.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, due to rising cases of black fungus, Amphotericin B has also been included in the exemptions list.

Adhoc exemptions have been given for COVID-related equipment. The council has decided to exempt the import of many of these items with exemption extended to August 31, 2021, the finance minister further stated.

Meanwhile, the Centre is in talks with several companies to ramp up the production of Amphotericin-B.

30100 vials of Amphotericin-B sent to states and UTs

As per a data released on 26 May, the country recorded 11,717 cases of "Black Fungus" or Mucormycosis so far with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana logging the highest number of rare fungal infection, according to the latest government data.

The report said, till 26 May, Maharashtra reported 2,770 cases, Gujarat logged 2,859 cases, Andhra Pradesh registered 768 cases, Madhya Pradesh had 752 cases, and Telangana had 744 cases.

On Monday, the Centre had sent 30100 vials of Amphotericin-B to all States/UTs and Central Institutions. Meanwhile, on May 27, as many as 80,000 vials were sent to them. Just a day before, 29,250 vials of the drug were allocated to all the states.

(With inputs from agencies)

