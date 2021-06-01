Centre imposes restrictions on export of Amphotericin-B injections

With the rise in the number of black fungus cases among patient who have recovered from coronavirus, several Indian states have witnessed acute shortage of Amphotericin-B injection. Due to this, India has been importing the medicines from other countries. A consignment of Amphotericin B injection reached India on Sunday from US pharma major GileadSciences. The company has further announced to supply more vials to India.

