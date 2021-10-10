Centre imposes stock limits on edible oils to bring down prices

An exporter, being a refiner, miller, extractor, wholesaler or retailer or dealer, having Importer-Exporter Code Number issued by the Director General of Foreign Trade, if such exporter is able to demonstrate that the whole or part of his stock in respect of edible oils and edible oilseeds are meant for exports, to the extent of the stock meant for export.

An importer, being a refiner, miller, extractor, wholesaler or retailer or dealer, if such importer is able to demonstrate that part of his stock in respect of edible oils and edible oilseeds are sourced from imports.

In case, the stocks held by respective legal entities are higher than the prescribed limits then they shall declare the same on the portal of Department of Food & Public Distribution and bring it to the prescribed stock limits as decided by the State/UT administration where it is conducting its business, within 30 days of the issue of such notification by the said authorities.