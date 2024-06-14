Centre includes new criminal laws in training programs, all Ministries asked to issue suitable instructions

Ministries are urged to include training on new criminal laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam in their programs.

The Central government has asked all Ministries to include the newly passed criminal laws in training programs

“All the Ministries and Departments are requested to issue suitable instructions to the training institutions under their administrative control to include contents on these three new laws in various training programmes organised by them,” the missive urged.

The three laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — are slated to come into force from July 1. They replace the centuries-old Indian Penal Code and Indian Evidence act as well as the Code of Criminal Proceedure.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

