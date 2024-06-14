Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Centre includes new criminal laws in training programs, all Ministries asked to issue suitable instructions

Centre includes new criminal laws in training programs, all Ministries asked to issue suitable instructions

Livemint

Ministries are urged to include training on new criminal laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam in their programs.

Centre includes new criminal laws in training programs, all Ministries asked to issue suitable instructions

The Central government has asked all Ministries to include the newly passed criminal laws in training programs

“All the Ministries and Departments are requested to issue suitable instructions to the training institutions under their administrative control to include contents on these three new laws in various training programmes organised by them," the missive urged.

The three laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — are slated to come into force from July 1. They replace the centuries-old Indian Penal Code and Indian Evidence act as well as the Code of Criminal Proceedure.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.