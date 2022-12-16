In a bid to curb the rising cases of non communicable diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, cancer, etc, the centre is planning to initiate population-based survey for their prevention, control and screening
The Centre has rolled out a population-based initiative for prevention, control and screening for common Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)--such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer under National Health Mission (NHM) as a part of comprehensive primary health care, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in Lok Sabha on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Centre has rolled out a population-based initiative for prevention, control and screening for common Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)--such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer under National Health Mission (NHM) as a part of comprehensive primary health care, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in Lok Sabha on Friday.
“Under the initiative, persons more than 30 years of age are targeted for their screening for the three common cancers i.e oral, breast and cervical. Screening of these common cancers is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres," Pawar said.
“Under the initiative, persons more than 30 years of age are targeted for their screening for the three common cancers i.e oral, breast and cervical. Screening of these common cancers is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres," Pawar said.
During 2015-18, Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR- NIE) conducted a mortality survey among persons older than 15 years in 12 states including 8 states from northeast which found that
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During 2015-18, Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR- NIE) conducted a mortality survey among persons older than 15 years in 12 states including 8 states from northeast which found that
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During 2015-18, Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR- NIE) conducted a study among persons older than 15 years in 12 states revealed that 66% of the total deaths were caused by NCDs.
During 2015-18, Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR- NIE) conducted a study among persons older than 15 years in 12 states revealed that 66% of the total deaths were caused by NCDs.
“The top NCD causes of death were cardiovascular diseases (heart diseases-24%), followed by cancers (11%). The study indicates that NCDs have replaced other causes of death (such as infectious diseases), even among tribal population," said Pawar.
“The top NCD causes of death were cardiovascular diseases (heart diseases-24%), followed by cancers (11%). The study indicates that NCDs have replaced other causes of death (such as infectious diseases), even among tribal population," said Pawar.
Besides, this central government is implementing strengthening of tertiary cancer care centres facilities scheme in order to enhance the facilities for tertiary care of cancer. “Around 19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Cancer Care Centres (TCCCs) have been approved under the said scheme," she said.
Besides, this central government is implementing strengthening of tertiary cancer care centres facilities scheme in order to enhance the facilities for tertiary care of cancer. “Around 19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Cancer Care Centres (TCCCs) have been approved under the said scheme," she said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The central government is running the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), as part of National Health Mission (NHM). The programme focuses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion & awareness generation for cancer prevention, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for treatment of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including Cancer. Under NPCDCS, 707 District NCD Clinics, 268 District Day Care Centres, and 5541 Community Health Center NCD Clinics have been set up.
The central government is running the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), as part of National Health Mission (NHM). The programme focuses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion & awareness generation for cancer prevention, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for treatment of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including Cancer. Under NPCDCS, 707 District NCD Clinics, 268 District Day Care Centres, and 5541 Community Health Center NCD Clinics have been set up.
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.