The central government is running the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), as part of National Health Mission (NHM). The programme focuses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion & awareness generation for cancer prevention, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for treatment of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including Cancer. Under NPCDCS, 707 District NCD Clinics, 268 District Day Care Centres, and 5541 Community Health Center NCD Clinics have been set up.