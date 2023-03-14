Centre initiates process for comprehensive amendment of criminal laws2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:15 PM IST
- The minister said that the department-related parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, in its 146th report had recommended that there is a need for a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system of the country
NEW DELHI : The central government has initiated the process for comprehensive amendment of criminal laws – the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 – in consultation with all stakeholders, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
