Centre invites applications for CCI chief post: Last date, other details here

Centre invites applications for CCI chief post: Last date, other details here1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Applications for the post of CCI Chairperson can be submitted till March 9.
Applications for the post of CCI Chairperson can be submitted till March 9.
The Central government on Thursday invited applications for the position of Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson. The post has been lying vacant since October 25. Applications can be submitted till March 9.
The Central government on Thursday invited applications for the position of Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson. The post has been lying vacant since October 25. Applications can be submitted till March 9.
The corporate affairs ministry has issued a public notice regarding the CCI chief application, according to which, the applicants should have professional experience of at least 15 years in international trade, economics, business, commerce, law finance, accountancy, management, industry, public affairs or competition matters.
The corporate affairs ministry has issued a public notice regarding the CCI chief application, according to which, the applicants should have professional experience of at least 15 years in international trade, economics, business, commerce, law finance, accountancy, management, industry, public affairs or competition matters.
If selected, the person can hold the office for a term of five years from the date of joining the post or till the age of 65 years. The monthly salary of selected candidates for the post of CCI chief will be ₹4.50 lakh.
If selected, the person can hold the office for a term of five years from the date of joining the post or till the age of 65 years. The monthly salary of selected candidates for the post of CCI chief will be ₹4.50 lakh.
"The candidates who had applied earlier in response to the previous advertisement/vacancy circular dated 26th July 2022 inviting applications for the post of Chairperson need not apply," the notice read.
"The candidates who had applied earlier in response to the previous advertisement/vacancy circular dated 26th July 2022 inviting applications for the post of Chairperson need not apply," the notice read.
The application form can be downloaded from the websites of the corporate affairs ministry---mca.gov.in, the Competition Commission of India---cci.gov.in, and the Department of Personnel & Training---persmin.nic.in.
The application form can be downloaded from the websites of the corporate affairs ministry---mca.gov.in, the Competition Commission of India---cci.gov.in, and the Department of Personnel & Training---persmin.nic.in.
It also stated that incomplete applications received after the due date are liable to be rejected, hence, the ministry has suggested the applicants submit the application form to it before the due date.
It also stated that incomplete applications received after the due date are liable to be rejected, hence, the ministry has suggested the applicants submit the application form to it before the due date.
The selected candidate will be expected to join the CCI chief post within one month of the issue of the offer of appointment, the notice read.
The selected candidate will be expected to join the CCI chief post within one month of the issue of the offer of appointment, the notice read.
Sangeeta Verma, who is a CCI Member, has been the acting Chairperson since October last year. Her tenure was recently extended by the central government for three months.
Sangeeta Verma, who is a CCI Member, has been the acting Chairperson since October last year. Her tenure was recently extended by the central government for three months.
Last month, the ministry invited applications for the post of three members at CCI. Currently, the post of one member is vacant and two existing members are set to retire later this year.
Last month, the ministry invited applications for the post of three members at CCI. Currently, the post of one member is vacant and two existing members are set to retire later this year.
The CCI keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices across sectors in the marketplace and also work towards promoting fair trade practices.
The CCI keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices across sectors in the marketplace and also work towards promoting fair trade practices.