Centre invites farmers for talks tomorrow in bid to end deadlock

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), a coalition of more than 250 farmers’ unions from across India, reiterated its stand on Monday. The coalition said that the letter sent by the government has been “clever with words" and the Centre is not willing to engage on the agenda that the farmers want to talk on. The government claims that it has an open mind, but is adamant that the laws should remain, it pointed out.