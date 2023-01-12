Centre invites online applications to open new Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 651 districts across India

NEW DELHI :The union government on Thursday approved the proposal of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) to invite online applications for opening of new Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 651 districts of different States/UTs The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers had launched PMBJP to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all.
Under this scheme, there are more than 9000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras that are functional across the country.
“The Government has set a target to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by March 2024.
The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1759 medicines and 280 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups," the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.
This scheme also provides an excellent opportunity of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings.
“Under PMBJP, an incentive of Rs. 5.00 lakh is provided to the Jan Aushadhi Kendras as financial assistance and one-time additional incentive of Rs. 2.00 lakh (as reimbursement for IT and Infra expenditure) is provided to Jan Aushadhi Kendras opened in North-Eastern States, Himalayan areas, island territories and backward areas identified as aspirational districts by NITI Ayog or if opened by Women Entrepreneur, Ex-serviceman, Divyang, SCs & STs," the ministry added.
