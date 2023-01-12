Centre invites online applications to open new Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 651 districts across India

NEW DELHI :The union government on Thursday approved the proposal of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) to invite online applications for opening of new Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 651 districts of different States/UTs The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers had launched PMBJP to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all.

