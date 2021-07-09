Centre is accelerating the process to make Moderna vaccine available in India

Central government on Friday said that it is accelerating the process of making Moderna covid-19 vaccine available in the country. Vinod Paul, member (health) in NITI Aayog and chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for covid-19 (NEGVAC) in a press briefing said that Moderna vaccine has been given emergency use authorisation (EUA) and the government is working actively with the manufacturers to see how to make this vaccine available in the country. “The efforts for importing Moderna into the country are under process that has to be gone through is being actively pursued," said Paul.

Government also said that it may also consider vaccinating children depending upon the robustness of the data from clinical trials. "Pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila submitted its third phase trial results to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last week. The scientific evidence is being probed and the process of exchange of information is actively going on. In this trial, children were also included," said Paul.

“After all this data gets evaluated through scientific process then recommendations will be followed, and if there is enough evidence to support vaccination by this vaccine for children between 12-18 years then that will also be provided at that time depending upon the robustness of the data and scientific evidence," he said.

The government expressed concern over rising covid-19 cases in some parts of the country, stating that India is still dealing with the second wave of the pandemic. Union health ministry warned that visuals from tourist spots showing people mingling flouting Covid protocols is "a serious cause of concern" and such negligence will trigger further transmission of coronavirus.

“Bangladesh has seen more new cases in the third wave as compared to the second wave. The Government has imposed lockdown in the country. The United Kingdom witnessed an increase in the average daily new cases after football matches. It is important to follow Covid appropriate behavior to avoid the resurgence of coronavirus," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at Union Health Ministry.

India in last 24 hours recorded over 43,393 new coronavirus cases with 911 deaths. “More than half of the covid-19 cases reported in India last week were from two states -- Maharashtra (21%) and Kerala (32%). No case of the Lambda variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been found in India so far. Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is closely monitoring the variant," said Agarwal.

“We are watchful. Lambda was the seventh variant of interest identified by the WHO (World Health Organisation) on June 14 and it has been detected in 25 countries. In Peru, 80% infections were from this variant. It has also been found in South American countries and also in the UK and European countries, and any public health impact will be monitored," he said. The government also said that Kappa variant is being found in some places and it was also prevalent during the first wave.

According the union health ministry data. average daily new cases declined from 3,89,803 cases between 1st-7th May to 42,100 cases between 3rd July - 9th July. “When cases were increasing in the country, our focus was to do more and more tests, even when the no of cases decline we continued to do as many as tests we could do," said Agarwal adding that there was a decline of 8% in average daily new cases in last week. We also noticed a reduction of 445 Districts in terms of higher cases being reported. 66 Districts in India reporting more than 10% Positivity for the week ending 8th July 2021.

As India is bracing for the third wave of the pandemic, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country, as India braces up for the third wave of covid-19 pandemic. The prime minister office (PMO) said that government is planning to establish more than 1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen plants across the country. While the centre is investing in ramping up of health infrastructure, in order to deal with an anticipated increased demand of medical oxygen, these 1500 PSA Oxygen plants would include contribution from PM CARES as well as various ministries and public sector units (PSUs). PSA Oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES are coming up in all states and districts of the country. Once all PSA Oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES would be functional, they would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds, PMO said.

Prime minister asked officials to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. “Officials should ensure that each district has trained personnel available," Modi said. Officials informed him that there is a training module prepared by experts and they are targeting training of around 8000 people across the country.

