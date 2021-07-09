Centre is accelerating the process to make Moderna vaccine available in India

As India is bracing for the third wave of the pandemic, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country, as India braces up for the third wave of covid-19 pandemic. The prime minister office (PMO) said that government is planning to establish more than 1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen plants across the country. While the centre is investing in ramping up of health infrastructure, in order to deal with an anticipated increased demand of medical oxygen, these 1500 PSA Oxygen plants would include contribution from PM CARES as well as various ministries and public sector units (PSUs). PSA Oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES are coming up in all states and districts of the country. Once all PSA Oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES would be functional, they would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds, PMO said.