NEW DELHI : Union Minister of state for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the government has been continuously bringing reforms to facilitate the pensioners and their families.

Addressing the 49th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop, the minister said that divorced daughters are now eligible for family pension and the seven-year service eligibility for entitlement of pension/family pension has been done away with. “The intention is to free the regulatory regime of feudal mindset."

Singh added that PM Modi has been pursuing the interest of pensioners since the Government came to power in May 2014. “The minimum pension was fixed at Rs.1,000 within a month PM Modi assumed office; similarly, family pension has also been revised."

He said that today there are more pensioners, about 77 lakhs, than active service personnel, which is about 50-60 lakhs.

The minister added that about 6,000-7,000 pensioners are in the age bracket of ‘above 100 years’ and they are drawing the same amount as pension as what they earned as salary. “Nearly one lakh pensioners are in the age bracket ’90 and 100 years’. I am looking forward to the day when there will be more than one lakh pensioners above 100 years of age."

Singh launched the Integration of Pensioners Portal of Canara Bank with Bhavishya portal and the New Services on SBI Integrated portal. He also unveiled the CCS (EOP) Rules Book, 2023. The Central Civil Services Extraordinary Pension Rules, 2023 is the revised/streamlined version of “Extraordinary Pension Rules, 1939".