Centre is planning to use AI in GeM procurement: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal said that the government is keen to use Artificial Intelligence in Government e-Marketplace procurement process to make it more effective
To improve the Government e-Marketplace procurement process the Centre is working to use Artificial Intelligence in it, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal in the Conclave on Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017, on Tuesday.
The conclave was dedicated to finding out measures to streamline the Public Procurement Order 2017, under the centre's 'Make in India' initiative to strengthen the domestic industry. The Public Procurement Order 2017, provides the manufacturers and service providers with a fair opportunity of selling their ingenious products and services to the government during the public procurement process.
According to the minister, AI will make the process more effective and transparent. He also asked for industry cooperation to achieve the aim. The commerce and industry minister also asked the stakeholders to inform about any kind of harassment they are facing during the process. He also assured them that such issues would be addressed without any bias.
During the conclave, Union Minister expressed confidence in the capability of the local industry and applauded them for their active participation in this growth journey.
Emphasising on government's stand on easing the public procurement process, Piyush Goyal remarked that their TRP in public procurement is: Trust, Reliability, and Prosperity. He also expressed the union government's enthusiasm for Artificial Intelligence and its utilisation in the GeM procurement process.
The procurement process also faces several loopholes in terms of the wrong declaration of domestically produced products, etc. In such cases, Goyal urged the industry to play the role of whistleblower and immediately report such wrongdoings. Such practices would ensure a transparent environment during the procurement process. This will ultimately help in achieving the aim of boosting domestically made goods and services.
On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised five pran (resolutions) for this year. With these resolutions, he encouraged people to take pride in their legacy, contribute to the dream of a developed India and strengthen unity.
Recalling one of the five resolutions, Goyal spoke about getting rid of the colonial mindset and informed that the Bureau of Indian Standards will come up with a plan to encourage the use of domestic standards in various manufacturing sectors in the Industry. He also tried to sensitise the stakeholders about the order.
Issued in 2017, the ‘Public Procurement Order’ was issued as a provision to promote the domestic industry by preferring them in public procurement.
The order applies to the procurement of goods, services and works by central ministries/departments, their attached/ subordinate offices, autonomous bodies controlled by the Centre, government companies, their joint ventures and special purpose vehicles.
