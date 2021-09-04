The Union government is all set sign a tripartite "Karbi Peace Accord" today and the agreement is expected to be signed in presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the representatives of Karbi outfits in the national capital, sources said and as reported by news agency ANI.

The accord which is expected to be signed at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the afternoon.

It is learnt that nearly 200 Karbi militants, who were part of those 1,040 militants surrendered before the Assam government on February 25 this year, will be present during the signing of the agreement, said sources.

The accord is significant as the insurgency by Karbi -- a major ethnic community of Assam -- groups, dotted by several factions and splinters, has had a long history in Assam, marked by killings, ethnic violence, abductions and taxation since the late 1980s.

Earlier, dreaded militant Ingti Kathar Songbijit and 1,039 others belonging to five outfits laid down arms before the then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to return to the mainstream.

The militants belong to People''s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Karbi People''s Liberation Tiger (KPLT), Kuki Liberation Front (KLF) and United Peoples Liberation Army (UPLA).

Songbijit is the chief of PDCK. He was earlier the commander-in-chief of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland.

He was involved in several incidents of massacres, mostly of the people from minority communities, in the erstwhile Bodoland Territorial Area Districts. Songbijit was sidelined after the Ranjan Daimary faction of NDFB suspended operations. He later formed the PDCK in Karbi Anglong district.

They submitted a total of 338 weapons, including 8 light machine guns with 11,203 bullets, 11 M-16 rifles and 58 AK-47 rifles.

These outfits originated from core demand of forming a separate state. The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) is an autonomous district council, protected under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.\

The Karbi National Volunteers (KNV) and Karbi People's Force (KPF) came together to form the United People's Democratic Solidarity (UPDS) in late 1990s. In November 2011, UPDS gave up arms and signed a tripartite memorandum of settlement with the Centre and the Government of Assam, settling for enhanced autonomy and special packages for the KAAC. The then general secretary of the UPDS, Horen Sing Bey, is now the BJP MP from the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency.

