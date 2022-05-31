Centre issued guidelines to states/UTs on monkeypox, directs them to send clinical samples to NIV-Pune

As per the guidelines, the incubation period (interval from infection to onset of symptoms) of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days
NEW DELHI :In view of the increasing reports of Monkeypox (MPX) cases in non-endemic countries, India’s Health Ministry has issued guidelines to States/UTs on management of Monkeypox disease. However, there are no reported cases of monkey pox disease in India as of now. The Centre has directed all the States/UTs to send all samples to National Institute of Virology (NIV Pune), in its apex laboratory through Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network.
It may be noted that the NIV-Pune has a top laboratory in India called –Bio Safety Level 4 where suspected samples of monkeypox can be investigated. As per the Guidelines, the incubation period (interval from infection to onset of symptoms) of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.
Therefore, ministry has advised that contacts should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs and symptoms for a period of 21 days from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated materials during the infectious period.
Monkeypox has been reported as endemic in several other central and western African countries such as: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone. However, cases have been also reported in certain non-endemic countries e.g. USA, United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Austria, Israel, Switzerland etc.
Mint has already reported this on in its edition of 25 May. “As per the guidelines, a laboratory confirmed case for monkeypox virus is detected by unique sequences of viral DNA either by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and or by sequencing. All the clinical specimens should be transported to the apex laboratory of Indian Council of Medical Research’s NIV-Punethrough the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network of the respective districts and states," the ministry said adding that the government continues to maintain a close watch over the evolving situation.
The ministry has stressed surveillance and rapid identification of new cases as the key public health measures for outbreak containment, mandating the need to reduce the risk of human-to-human transmission. It has also explained the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures, IPC at home, patient isolation and ambulance transfer strategies, additional precautions that need to be taken care of and duration of isolation procedures.
Further, these guidelines also include epidemiology of the disease (including host, incubation period, period of communicability and mode of transmission; contact and case definitions; clinical features and its complication, diagnosis, case management, risk communication, guidance on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) including use of personal protective equipment. The guidelines also educate common people about the preventive measures for monkeypox virus like avoiding contact with any material of the sick person, isolation of infected patient from others, practicing good hand hygiene and using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients.
