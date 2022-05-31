Centre issued guidelines to states/UTs on monkeypox, directs them to send clinical samples to NIV-Pune

Mint has already reported this on in its edition of 25 May. “As per the guidelines, a laboratory confirmed case for monkeypox virus is detected by unique sequences of viral DNA either by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and or by sequencing. All the clinical specimens should be transported to the apex laboratory of Indian Council of Medical Research’s NIV-Punethrough the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network of the respective districts and states," the ministry said adding that the government continues to maintain a close watch over the evolving situation.