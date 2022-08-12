Centre issues advisory; asks states, UTs to avoid gathering in I-day ceremony2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 06:32 PM IST
- India on Friday recorded 16,561 new coronavirus cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data
As India continues to record a surge in coronavirus infection right ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory urging States and Union Territories to avoid large congregations in the ceremony of Independence Day as a precaution against Covid-19, news agency ANI reported.