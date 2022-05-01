Centre issues advisory to states amid rising temperature, heatwave. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The govt said that from 1 March, daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses has been initiated under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all states and districts
States and union territories should review their health facility preparedness for the availability of all essential medicines and equipment amid the rising temperature and heatwave in several parts of the country, the central government said in an advisory on Sunday.
In a letter, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the daily heat alerts which are being shared by India Meteorological Department (IMD) as well as National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with states indicate a forecast of a heatwave for the next three to four days and maybe disseminated promptly at the district/health facility level.
The letter mentions that from 1 March, daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses has been initiated under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all states and districts.
“Please ensure that these daily surveillance reports are shared with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)," Bhushan wrote.
He said the health department of the state must continue efforts on sensitisation and capacity building of medical officers, health staff and grassroots level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management.
"Health facility preparedness must be reviewed for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, IV fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment. Availability of sufficient drinking water at all Health Facilities and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured," he stated.
Bhushan underlined the need for the health facilities to increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for the constant functioning of cooling appliances and measures to reduce indoor heat.
Rainwater harvesting and recycling plants may also be explored for self sufficiency in water, the letter highlighted.
The central government said that people should stay hydrated, covered, alert, and stay indoors as much as possible.
“Elderly or sick people living alone should be supervised and their health monitored on a daily basis," it said.
For employers and workers, the ministry advised that cool drinking water should be provided at work place and workers should be cautioned to avoid direct sunlight and shaded work area should be provided for workers.
What should people do to protect themselves?
The Centre has advised people to avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm, avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon, avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, or drinks with large amounts of sugar.
People have also been told to avoid high protein food and stale food and not leave children or pets in parked vehicle among others.
