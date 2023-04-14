Centre issues alert as hacker group targets 12,000 Indian govt websites5 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 07:19 PM IST
A group called ‘Hactivist Indonesia’ has declared that they will target a list of 12,000 Indian government websites in the coming days.
A hacking group on Thursday announced plans to attack thousands Indian government websites in the near future. According to an alert shared by the Home Ministry, ‘Hacktivist Indonesia’ has circulated a list of 12,000 websites which they want to target. The group has previously been linked to cyber attacks in Sweden, Israel and the US.
