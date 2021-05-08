Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre issues company-wise supply plan of Remdesivir to states, UTs

Centre issues company-wise supply plan of Remdesivir to states, UTs

Premium
A vial of Remdesivir
1 min read . 11:57 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Company-wise supply plan of Remdesivir for the period 21st April to 16th May 2021 has been issued to States/UTs.

A company-wise supply plan of Remdesivir, a key drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, has been issued to states and union territories, informed the Central government.

A company-wise supply plan of Remdesivir, a key drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, has been issued to states and union territories, informed the Central government.

"The company-wise supply plan of Remdesivir for the period April 21 to May 16 has been issued to states/UTs," read an official statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The company-wise supply plan of Remdesivir for the period April 21 to May 16 has been issued to states/UTs," read an official statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The plan has been prepared in consultation with the marketing companies. The companies have been instructed to ensure timely supplies to all states/ UTs strictly as per the supply plan," the statement added.

View Full Image
Company wise plan of Remdesivir vials
Click on the image to enlarge

This development comes in continuation to the allocation of Remdesivir to states/UTs done on Friday.

On May 7, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda informed that allocation of Remdesivir vials to the states has been made up to May 16 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, allocation of Remdesivir has been made up to 16th May 2021," Gowda had tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Uttarakhand govt to take 'major decision' by Monday to contain virus spread in villages: Minister

1 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Premium

NHPC carries out Covid vaccination drive for employees of Ministry of Power

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
Premium

Telugu star Mahesh Babu announces new film

1 min read . 11:06 AM IST
Premium

Aadhaar must for social security benefits, registering on migrants’ database

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST

"This will ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir across the country so that no patient faces difficulty in this pandemic time," he had added.

State governments / UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the State/ UT as per supply chain in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channel in the state could also be made, the release said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!