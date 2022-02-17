Centre issues directions to states, UTs regarding covid curbs as cases decline

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to all states/UTs, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022. The average daily cases during last week were 50,476 and 27,409 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The daily case positivity on February 15, has declined to 3.63 per cent."