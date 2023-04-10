Centre issues draft on Sagarmala innovation and start-up policy1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:22 PM IST
- According to shipping ministry, the draft ‘Sagarmala Innovation and start-up policy’ pitches for digital portal-based selection of startups to ensure a transparent process
NEW DELHI : The Centre on Monday issued draft on ‘Sagarmala Innovation and Start-up Policy’ with an aim to nurture startups and other entities to co-create the future of India’s growing maritime sector.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×