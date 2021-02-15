Centre issues fresh guidelines for offices: All you need to know

3) As offices and other workplaces are relatively close settings, with shared spaces like workstations, corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria/canteens, meeting rooms and conference halls, it is most likely that COVID-19 infection can spread relatively fast among officials, staffs and visitors, it said. Hence, there is a need to prevent the spread of infection and to respond in a timely and effective manner in case suspect case of COVID-19 is detected in these settings, so as to limit the spread of infection, it added.