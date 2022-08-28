Under the fresh norms, the ministry notified that the bids will be designed in terms of a package with a minimum size being 50 MW.
The PPA period is notified to be not less than 25 years from the scheduled commissioning date.
Power Ministry has announced guidelines for a tariff-based competitive bidding process for procuring power from grid-connected RE power projects. Under the fresh norms, the ministry notified that the bids will be designed in terms of a package with a minimum size being 50 MW. Further, the RE Power Generators are free to operate their plants after the expiry of the PPA period in case the arrangements with the land and infrastructure owning agencies. The PPA period is notified to be not less than 25 years from the scheduled commissioning date.
In its Gazette notification, the ministry said, the minimum size of a package should be 50MW, in order to have economies of scale. The bidder has to quote for an entire package.
"The Procurer may also choose to specify the maximum capacity that can be allotted to a single bidder including its Affiliates keeping in mind factors such as economies of scale, land availability, expected competition, and need for the development of the market," the notification said on bid package.
As per the guidelines, the procurer is allowed to invite the bids in (a) Power Capacity (MW) terms or (b) Energy Quantity (kWh or million units i.e. MU) terms.
While procuring electricity, the ministry notified, that ‘Tariff as Bidding Parameter’ shall be applicable. Explaining further, the ministry said, the procurer may select either of the following kinds of tariff based Bidding: (a) fixed tariff in rupees per kWh for the term of PPA or (b) escalating tariff in rupees per kWh with the pre-defined quantum of annual escalations fixed in rupees per kWh and number of years from which such fixed escalation will be provided.
In regards to the PPA period, the ministry said, "as the PPA period influences the tariff by determining the period over which the investment is returned to the investor/ RE Power Developer the PPA period should thus be not less than 25 years from the date of the Scheduled Commissioning Date (SCD), based on the balance life of thermal/hydro plant."
However, the ministry added that the RE Power Generators are free to operate their plants after the expiry of the PPA period in case the arrangements with the land and infrastructure owning agencies, the relevant transmission utilities, and system operators so provide.
The ministry directed that the procurement of power shall be in power (MW) terms or in energy (kWh or Million Units, i.e. MU) terms.