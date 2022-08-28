Power Ministry has announced guidelines for a tariff-based competitive bidding process for procuring power from grid-connected RE power projects. Under the fresh norms, the ministry notified that the bids will be designed in terms of a package with a minimum size being 50 MW. Further, the RE Power Generators are free to operate their plants after the expiry of the PPA period in case the arrangements with the land and infrastructure owning agencies. The PPA period is notified to be not less than 25 years from the scheduled commissioning date.

