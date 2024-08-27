The Union Government issued comprehensive guidelines for handling public grievances on Monday. The guidelines aim to empower citizens, streamline the processes, and bring greater clarity and focus to the redressal of public grievances.

The union government has unveiled new guidelines aimed at improving the handling of public grievances. These guidelines are designed to empower citizens and bring greater efficiency to the grievance redressal processes, ANI reported.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions announced that these guidelines, part of the 2024 Policy Guidelines, reaffirm the government's dedication to addressing public concerns effectively. They also showcased recent technological advancements in the grievance handling system, the report added.

A key feature of the new system is an integrated platform for filing grievances. The statement noted, "An integrated user-friendly grievance filing platform with CPGRAMS being the common open platform on which grievances can be registered by citizens… will operate as a single window experience," ANI reported.

Under the new guidelines, the timeline for resolving grievances has been shortened from 30 to 21 days. In cases where resolution may take longer, citizens will be informed through an interim reply.

The government plans to appoint dedicated nodal officers in all ministries and departments to handle grievances efficiently.

"The Role of the Nodal Officer is effective categorisation, monitoring pendency, examine the feedback for process and policy improvements, undertaking root cause analysis, collation of monthly data sets and supervisory oversight of the Grievance Redressal Officers of the Ministry/ Department," as quoted by ANI.

To enhance the system's effectiveness, the government will employ AI-powered analytical tools to analyze citizen feedback. Regular reviews of the redressal process will be conducted in senior officer meetings, and a monthly 'grievance redressal assessment index' will rank various ministries and departments, as per ANI report.

The statement also highlighted the success of the CPGRAMS portal, which has addressed nearly 60 lakh public grievances between 2022 and 2024. The system now includes over 1.01 lakh Grievance Redressal officers across various government levels, as per ANI.