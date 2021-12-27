1 min read.Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 06:42 PM ISTLivemint
The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for Covid vaccination of children between 15-18 years, precaution dose to health care and frontline workers, and 60+ population with comorbidities.
For those healthcare workers and frontline workers who have received two doses, another dose of Covid vaccine would be provided from 10th January.
The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines.
For those HCWs&FLWs who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from 10th Jan. The prioritization & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced vaccination for children and booster dose for front-line workers. He also announced precaution dose for those above 60 years of age with comorbidities. Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 will start from 3rd January.