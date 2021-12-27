Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Centre issues guidelines for vaccination of children, booster dose. Details here

Centre issues guidelines for vaccination of children, booster dose. Details here

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST Livemint

  • For those healthcare and frontline workers who have received two doses, another dose of Covid vaccine would be provided from 10th January

The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for Covid vaccination of children between 15-18 years, precaution dose to health care and frontline workers, and 60+ population with comorbidities. 

For those healthcare workers and frontline workers who have received two doses, another dose of Covid vaccine would be provided from 10th January. 

The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced vaccination for children and booster dose for front-line workers. He also announced precaution dose for those above 60 years of age with comorbidities. Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 will start from 3rd January.  

