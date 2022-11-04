Centre issues guidelines for waste to energy programme

The Waste-to-Energy Program Guidelines for the production of Biogas, BioCNG, and power from urban, industrial, and agricultural wastes and residues have been released by the Center
NEW DELHI :Centre has issued the guidelines for the waste-to-energy programme for generation of biogas, bioCNG and power from urban, industrial and agricultural wastes and residues.
Under the programme, centre would provide financial assistance to project developers and service charges to implementing and inspection agencies in respect of successful commissioning of waste-to-energy plants, said a notification from the ministry of new and renewable energy.
The waste to energy programme will be implemented under the umbrella scheme of National Bioenergy Programme with a total outlay of ₹858 crore under its phase-I. Out of the total outlay, ₹600 crore has been allocated for the waste-to-energy programme.
The guidelines for the waste to energy programme have been issued as the president of India has sanctioned implementation of the bioenergy programme, said the notification dated November 2. The other programmes under the umbrella scheme are the biogas and biomass programmes.
The notification said that the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) shall be implementing agency for the implementing the waste to energy programme.
As per the guidelines, the standard central financial assistance (CFA) for biogas projects will be ₹25 lakh per 12000 cubic metre per day. The maximum assistance for the a biogas project can be ₹5 crore.
Centre would provide a financial assistance of ₹75 lakh per MW for power generation for new biogas plants and ₹50 lakh per MW for generation from existing biogas plants. The maximum assitance in these cases also would be ₹5 crore per project.
“In case the waste to energy plants are set up in special category states (NE Region, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the eligible CFA would be 20% higher than standard CFA pattern," said the guidelines.
Further, IREDA, the implementing agency will be provided a service charge of 1% of total CFA, for receiving and processing the applications. The guidelines also said that the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) may change the implementing agency by way of a suitable notification.
The agency would also be provided a service charge of 1% of the eligible CFA (minimum of ₹50,000) towards monitoring of implementation progress, performance inspection and verification of generation record, and post installation monitoring of the plants.
“The ‘in-principle’ approval will preferably be accorded to the proposals forwarded by IREDA preferably within 40 days of forwarding the proposal to ministry," the guidelines said.
The developer will have to commission the waste to energy plant within 24 months of the in-principle approval.
“In case of delay for reasons not attributable to the developer, a suitable extension of time over the original period of commissioning may be granted by Secretary, MNRE provided an application is made by the developer, with supporting documents, 30 days before the original date of commissioning. If no such application is received by implementing agency and commissioning does not happen within the stipulated period (including the extended period), the “In-Principle" approval of CFA shall be treated as cancelled and no CFA shall be released."
The bioenergy programme and the focus on converting waste to energy comes with the government eyeing ambitious climate targets. By 2030, India has committed to install 500 GW of renewable energy capacity and aims to reach net zero carbon emission by 2070.
