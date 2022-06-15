Centre issues guidelines on 2 key tax dispute settlement schemes

Centre issues guidelines on 2 key tax dispute settlement schemes2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 01:15 AM IST
- The set of guidelines clarifies how tax officials and businesses should approach disputes under these different schemes
NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a set of guidelines on the interplay between two key schemes meant for minimising litigation--the Vivad se Vishwas direct tax dispute settlement scheme and the mutual agreement procedure (MAP) that offers relief to multinational companies.