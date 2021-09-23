Centre issues guidelines to limit coronavirus spread during festival seaon

“Amidst the rise in new cases of Covid-19 across the globe and even with the consistent decline in India's second surge, India has 3.09 lakh active cases and is still reporting daily cases as high as 30,000. Hence, there is a need for a continued focus on prompt and effective containment measures as well as Acceleration in the Pace and Coverage of Covid Vaccination to prevent any potential rise in number of cases," said Bhushan adding that this is a critical period as there may be a tendency to ignore COVID-safe behavior during festivals, resulting in large gatherings, events, fairs etc.