Centre issues notification for CBI probe in Hathras case

New Delhi: Central government on Saturday issued notification for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over probe into the alleged gang-rape and consequent death of a woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

The notification has been marked to a suitable branch of the premier agency, and probe teams will be dispatched to the crime scene along with forensic experts immediately after the registration of an FIR, PTI quoted officials.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. Her mortal remains were taken to her native place, where the UP Police and administration allegedly forcefully cremated her body without the family's consent or their presence.

The UP government on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to direct a CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras, saying it will ensure that no vested interests is able to create a fake and false narrative with "oblique motives".

The state government said investigation by the central agency would obviate hindrance being created by certain vested interests in the fair and impartial investigation.

A CBI probe will ensure that no vested interests will be able to create a fake and false narrative with oblique motives, the UP government said.

The affidavit said the state government has already requested the Central government to take over the investigation through CBI.

Besides the alleged gang-rape case, the state government has also sought CBI probe into the FIR related to the alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict, instigating violence, incidents of vicious propaganda by sections of media and political interests.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.