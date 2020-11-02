Centre issues rules to manage mental illnesses amid  covid

Seventeen states or Union territories (UTs) have cases per million lower than the national average. At least 46,963 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Around 77% of these are from 10 states and UTs, the government said. Kerala is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 7,000, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with more than 5,000 cases each, the health ministry said. At least 470 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.