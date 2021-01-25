OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre issues SOPs for Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar
The Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 after twelve years and will continue till April.
The Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 after twelve years and will continue till April.

Centre issues SOPs for Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 07:24 AM IST Staff Writer

The state governments have also been directed to deploy only those healthcare personnel on duty who have been administered the coronavirus vaccine

The central government on Sunday issued guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) for the ongoing Kumbh Mela pilgrimage festival in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all devotees interested in attending the 'Kumbh Mela' should register with the Uttarakhand government and obtain a compulsory COVID-19 negative medical certificate from the community health centre, district hospital, or the medical college in their state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Udyam Sarathi: Adityanath launches app for youth to explore self-employment

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
DGGI sources said that the eighth chartered accountant was arrested yesterday along with his four business accomplices in Jaipur

8 Chartered Accountants among 258 arrested in GST fake invoice frauds

2 min read . 07:57 AM IST
Young voters take selfie after voting in the fourth phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

National voters' day: President Kovid to virtually inaugurate the event today

2 min read . 07:47 AM IST
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders.

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

1 min read . 07:40 AM IST

The state governments have also been directed to deploy only those healthcare personnel on duty who have been administered the coronavirus vaccine. The instructions to vaccinate the healthcare workers who will be on duty at the5pandemic outbreak.

However, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, along with Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik and Chief Secretary Om Prakash had done an on-site inspection of the construction sites today during Kumbh Mela and said that all the works are being done in a systematic manner and instructions have been given to the officials to complete the work on time.

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 after twelve years and will continue till April. It will be held for 48 days instead of the usual three-and-half-months. Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout