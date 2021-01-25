Centre issues SOPs for Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 after twelve years and will continue till April. It will be held for 48 days instead of the usual three-and-half-months. Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations.