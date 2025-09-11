Centre issues urgent alert for Indian citizens, ‘dont join Russian Army… fraught with danger’

On Indians being recruited into the Russian army, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Centre has often underlined the risks and dangers of the practice and ugrged Indian citizens to refrain from joining the Soviet Army

“We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army. Government has on several occasions over the past one year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly,” Jaiswal said in an official notification.

“We have also taken up the matter with Russian authorities, both in Delhi and Moscow, asking that this practice be ended and that our nationals be released. We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens,” it added.

“We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger,” the notification also said.

The notification comes after a news report published on The Hindu noted that two Indian men stranded in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine have alleged that they were tricked into traveling to Russia with the promise of construction jobs, only to be sent to the battlefront instead.

Speaking over the phone from Selydove — a town seized by Russian forces in November 2024 — the two of them further claimed that at least 13 more Indians were in similar conditions.

The report also reveals all of them traveled to Russia in the last six months on student or visitor visas and the agent who promised them work in the construction sector sent them to the battlefield instead.

New Delhi has consistently pressed for the release of all Indians working as support staff — including cooks and helpers — with Russian military units. This became a key issue for New Delhi following the death of at least nine Indians during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally raised the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin during two separate meetings last year.