Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Centre kicks off FY28 budget planning, seeks new spending proposals

Dhirendra Kumar
4 min read13 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The advance exercise is intended to give ministries time to prepare budget documents.
The advance exercise is intended to give ministries time to prepare budget documents.
Summary

The Department of Expenditure has activated budget-code system, asking ministries to flag new schemes early as the government prepares to balance spending priorities with fiscal consolidation.

Gift this article

The Centre has begun preparations for the Union budget for fiscal year 2028 (FY28), asking ministries and departments to identify new schemes and spending proposals early and apply for the budget codes needed to include them in their expenditure plans.

The Centre has begun preparations for the Union budget for fiscal year 2028 (FY28), asking ministries and departments to identify new schemes and spending proposals early and apply for the budget codes needed to include them in their expenditure plans.

The Department of Expenditure has activated the 2027-28 financial year tab on the Controller General of Accounts’ (CGA) e-Lekha system to accept online applications for new budget codes, according to two government officials involved in the process. The move comes as consultations to formulate the FY28 budget began on Monday.

The Department of Expenditure has activated the 2027-28 financial year tab on the Controller General of Accounts’ (CGA) e-Lekha system to accept online applications for new budget codes, according to two government officials involved in the process. The move comes as consultations to formulate the FY28 budget began on Monday.

Also Read | Are we closer to a good and simple tax regime?

The codes allow the government to classify and track expenditure under different schemes and budget heads. Ministries need them to incorporate proposed schemes and new spending plans into their Detailed Demands for Grants (DDGs), which specify their expenditure requirements for the coming financial year.

The advance exercise is intended to give ministries time to prepare budget documents and ensure new spending proposals are properly accounted for before allocations are finalized.

Early planning

“New budget codes help the government classify and track spending under different schemes and budget heads. Ministries need them to include proposed schemes and new spending plans in their Detailed Demands for Grants (DDGs), which set out their expenditure requirements for the coming financial year,” said one of the officials cited above.

“The department has asked ministries and departments to submit their requests well in advance to allow sufficient time for examination and allotment of appropriate codes,” said the other official.

The allotment of a new budget code does not, however, amount to approval of a scheme or sanction of funds, the second official clarified.

The account codes are maintained under the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) and shared with the Union Budget Information System (UBIS) to facilitate the preparation of demands for grants.

Also Read | GST Council may weigh wider data sharing, rare disease tax relief on Thursday

In response to a Mint query, expenditure secretary V. Vualnam said that it is part of the procedures followed during the budget exercise.

“Early identification of new schemes and spending proposals is important for better fiscal planning. It allows the government to assess funding requirements, prioritise expenditure and align budget allocations with policy objectives. The advance creation of budget codes can also help streamline the preparation of demands for grants and reduce last-minute changes during the budget-making process,” said Dharmveer, assistant professor at the Delhi School of Economics.

The scale of the exercise will depend on the spending priorities ministries put forward. In the FY27 budget, the government announced initiatives spanning manufacturing, agriculture, technology, social welfare and sports. These included Biopharma SHAKTI to strengthen domestic biologics manufacturing, India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, a 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, a container manufacturing scheme and three dedicated chemical parks.

Other announcements included an Integrated Programme for Textiles covering five components; the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative for khadi, handloom and handicrafts; and agricultural initiatives such as the Coconut Promotion Scheme, programmes for cashew and cocoa cultivation, and Bharat-VISTAAR, an AI-based agricultural advisory system. The government also announced Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana, Divyang Sahara Yojana, SHE Marts for self-help groups, the Khelo India Mission, a 20,000 crore carbon capture scheme and a Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme.

Fiscal priorities

The FY28 preparations come as the Centre balances spending priorities with fiscal consolidation. The FY27 budget pegged total expenditure at 53.47 trillion, 7.7% above the revised estimate of 49.65 trillion for FY26. Receipts excluding borrowings were estimated at 36.52 trillion, while the fiscal deficit target was set at 16.96 trillion, or 4.3% of GDP, against 4.4% in FY26.

Capital expenditure was budgeted at 12.22 trillion, equivalent to 3.1% of GDP. Effective capital expenditure, including grants to states for creating capital assets, was estimated at 17.15 trillion. The government sought to sustain public investment while lowering the Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio to 55.6% in FY27 from 56.1% in FY26.

Also Read | Govt weighs export floor price for cotton yarn to ensure domestic supplies

The budget-making exercise also follows a revision to the Centre’s borrowing plans for the current financial year. The government has cut its estimated market borrowing for FY27 by nearly 1.2 trillion from the budgeted level.

The Centre now plans to raise 15.995 trillion through dated government securities in FY27, down from the 17.2 trillion estimated in the Union budget. Of the revised amount, 7.86 trillion is expected to be raised in the second half of the fiscal year, according to the finance ministry’s borrowing plan released in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India.

Gift this article

Topics

    Meet the Author

    Dhirendra Kumar

    Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

    eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

    Read Less
    Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
    HomeNewsIndiaCentre kicks off FY28 budget planning, seeks new spending proposals

    Centre kicks off FY28 budget planning, seeks new spending proposals

    Dhirendra Kumar
    4 min read13 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    The advance exercise is intended to give ministries time to prepare budget documents.
    The advance exercise is intended to give ministries time to prepare budget documents.
    Summary

    The Department of Expenditure has activated budget-code system, asking ministries to flag new schemes early as the government prepares to balance spending priorities with fiscal consolidation.

    Gift this article

    The Centre has begun preparations for the Union budget for fiscal year 2028 (FY28), asking ministries and departments to identify new schemes and spending proposals early and apply for the budget codes needed to include them in their expenditure plans.

    The Centre has begun preparations for the Union budget for fiscal year 2028 (FY28), asking ministries and departments to identify new schemes and spending proposals early and apply for the budget codes needed to include them in their expenditure plans.

    The Department of Expenditure has activated the 2027-28 financial year tab on the Controller General of Accounts’ (CGA) e-Lekha system to accept online applications for new budget codes, according to two government officials involved in the process. The move comes as consultations to formulate the FY28 budget began on Monday.

    The Department of Expenditure has activated the 2027-28 financial year tab on the Controller General of Accounts’ (CGA) e-Lekha system to accept online applications for new budget codes, according to two government officials involved in the process. The move comes as consultations to formulate the FY28 budget began on Monday.

    Also Read | Are we closer to a good and simple tax regime?

    The codes allow the government to classify and track expenditure under different schemes and budget heads. Ministries need them to incorporate proposed schemes and new spending plans into their Detailed Demands for Grants (DDGs), which specify their expenditure requirements for the coming financial year.

    The advance exercise is intended to give ministries time to prepare budget documents and ensure new spending proposals are properly accounted for before allocations are finalized.

    Early planning

    “New budget codes help the government classify and track spending under different schemes and budget heads. Ministries need them to include proposed schemes and new spending plans in their Detailed Demands for Grants (DDGs), which set out their expenditure requirements for the coming financial year,” said one of the officials cited above.

    “The department has asked ministries and departments to submit their requests well in advance to allow sufficient time for examination and allotment of appropriate codes,” said the other official.

    The allotment of a new budget code does not, however, amount to approval of a scheme or sanction of funds, the second official clarified.

    The account codes are maintained under the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) and shared with the Union Budget Information System (UBIS) to facilitate the preparation of demands for grants.

    Also Read | GST Council may weigh wider data sharing, rare disease tax relief on Thursday

    In response to a Mint query, expenditure secretary V. Vualnam said that it is part of the procedures followed during the budget exercise.

    “Early identification of new schemes and spending proposals is important for better fiscal planning. It allows the government to assess funding requirements, prioritise expenditure and align budget allocations with policy objectives. The advance creation of budget codes can also help streamline the preparation of demands for grants and reduce last-minute changes during the budget-making process,” said Dharmveer, assistant professor at the Delhi School of Economics.

    The scale of the exercise will depend on the spending priorities ministries put forward. In the FY27 budget, the government announced initiatives spanning manufacturing, agriculture, technology, social welfare and sports. These included Biopharma SHAKTI to strengthen domestic biologics manufacturing, India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, a 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, a container manufacturing scheme and three dedicated chemical parks.

    Other announcements included an Integrated Programme for Textiles covering five components; the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative for khadi, handloom and handicrafts; and agricultural initiatives such as the Coconut Promotion Scheme, programmes for cashew and cocoa cultivation, and Bharat-VISTAAR, an AI-based agricultural advisory system. The government also announced Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana, Divyang Sahara Yojana, SHE Marts for self-help groups, the Khelo India Mission, a 20,000 crore carbon capture scheme and a Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme.

    Fiscal priorities

    The FY28 preparations come as the Centre balances spending priorities with fiscal consolidation. The FY27 budget pegged total expenditure at 53.47 trillion, 7.7% above the revised estimate of 49.65 trillion for FY26. Receipts excluding borrowings were estimated at 36.52 trillion, while the fiscal deficit target was set at 16.96 trillion, or 4.3% of GDP, against 4.4% in FY26.

    Capital expenditure was budgeted at 12.22 trillion, equivalent to 3.1% of GDP. Effective capital expenditure, including grants to states for creating capital assets, was estimated at 17.15 trillion. The government sought to sustain public investment while lowering the Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio to 55.6% in FY27 from 56.1% in FY26.

    Also Read | Govt weighs export floor price for cotton yarn to ensure domestic supplies

    The budget-making exercise also follows a revision to the Centre’s borrowing plans for the current financial year. The government has cut its estimated market borrowing for FY27 by nearly 1.2 trillion from the budgeted level.

    The Centre now plans to raise 15.995 trillion through dated government securities in FY27, down from the 17.2 trillion estimated in the Union budget. Of the revised amount, 7.86 trillion is expected to be raised in the second half of the fiscal year, according to the finance ministry’s borrowing plan released in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Dhirendra Kumar

      Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

      eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

      Read Less
      Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
      HomeNewsIndiaCentre kicks off FY28 budget planning, seeks new spending proposals
      Read Next Story