Centre kicks off GST compensation release under special borrowing scheme

The Centre agreeing to borrow under the special RBI window had helped to diffuse some tension between New Delhi and the dissenting states. Kerala Finance minister Thomas Isaac had said in a tweet on Thursday that having reached a consensus on who should borrow, the centre and states can reach a consensus on how much to borrow. Isaac suggested that an incentive given to all the states joining the borrowing scheme—waiver of a reform condition proposed while raising states’ borrowing limit from 3% to 5% of gross state domestic product earlier this year—should be extended to all states. “Let GST Council meet and continue the dialogue," he said in his tweet, indicating willingness to resolve the differences with the Centre.