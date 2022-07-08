Centre launches bidding for exploration of 10 hydrocarbon blocks under OALP

The 10 blocks under present bid round are spread across nine sedimentary basins and include two onland blocks, four shallow water blocks, two deep water blocks and two ultra-deep water blocks
NEW DELHI :The union ministry of petroleum and natural gas has launched the 8th round of bids under open acreage licensing programme (OALP), offering 10 blocks for international competitive bidding.
The 10 blocks under present bid round are spread across nine sedimentary basins and include two onland blocks, four shallow water blocks, two deep water blocks and two ultra-deep water blocks.
“It is expected that OALP Round VIII would generate immediate exploration work commitment of around $600-700 million," said a statement from the ministry. The basins are Cambay, Assam Shelf, Mumbai Offshore, Kutch, Kerala Konkan, Bengal-Purnea, Saurashtra, Krishna-Godavari and Mahanadi.
The hydrocarbon exploration and licensing policy (HELP) was promulgated in March 2016. Since then seven rounds of open acreage licensing programme (OALP) have already been concluded and 134 exploration and production blocks awarded comprising 2,07,691 square kilometre of area spread across 19 sedimentary basins.
The 8th round would add 36,316 square kilometre of exploration acreage and cumulative exploration acreage under OALP regime will be increased to 2,44,007 square kilometre.
The hydrocarbon exploration & licensing policy (HELP), which adopts the revenue sharing contract model, is a giant step towards improving the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the Indian exploration and production (E&P) sector.
The policy provides incentices such as reduced royalty rates, no oil cess, no revenue share bidding for blocks in category-II and III basins, marketing and pricing freedom, round the year bidding, freedom to investors for carving out blocks of their interest, a single license to cover both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources, exploration permission during the entire contract period, and an easy, transparent and swift bidding and awarding process.
The deadline for submission of expressions of interest is July 31, 2022.