Centre launches exclusive portal for women scientists by CSIR for research grants, funds1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 04:34 PM IST
CSIR has been taking several initiatives for women empowerment, including 15% discount on CSIR technologies for women entrepreneurs offered by CSIR- Central Leather Research Institute and a slew of training programmes across the whole spectrum of CSIR domain
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday announced the launch of an exclusive portal for research grants and funds for women scientists by CSIR council under CSIR-ASPIRE. The portal will be functional effective 1 April.
