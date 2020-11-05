Centre launches initiative to nurture family-friendly cities

The Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge is a three-year initiative through which select cities will receive technical assistance and help in capacity-building to re-imagine parks and open spaces, improve access to early childhood facilities, adapt public spaces with early childhood-oriented amenities, and create accessible, safe, walkable streets for young children and families. The challenge will be open to all smart cities, other cities with more than 500,000 population, and capitals of states and Union territories.