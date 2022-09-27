Centre launches JALDOOT app

Centre launches JALDOOT app2 min read . 08:03 PM IST
- The app will enable Gram Rojgar Sahyak to measure the water level of well twice a year pre-monsoon and post-monsoon
NEW DELHI :MoS for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste on Tuesday launched the “JALDOOT App and JALDOOT App e-brochure" at a function in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and MoS Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil.
JALDOOT app has been jointly developed by Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
The App will enable Gram Rojgar Sahyak to measure the water level of well twice a year pre-monsoon and post-monsoon.
While addressing the gathering at the App launch event, Faggan Singh Kulaste said that with the newly launched app, the state government/UTs and gram panchayats should involve themselves towards systematically collecting ground water level data and assimilation of the same in the central digital database for analysis.
He said that the despite promoting watershed development, afforestation, waterbody development and renovation, rainwater harvesting like initiatives, the ground water level in various parts of the country has depleted.
The minister said this app will facilitate in observing water tables across the country and the resulting data can be utilised for Gram Panchayat Development Plan and Mahatma Gandhi NREGA Plans.
According to the ministry, this app will be used across the country to capture the water level of selected 2-3 wells in a village. Manual monitoring of water levels in open wells will be measured twice in a year, from 1st May to 31st May as pre-monsoon water level and from 1st October to 31st October for post-monsoon level for the same well.
Jaldoots, that is, officers assigned to measure the water levels, should also upload the geo-tagged photographs through the app on every occasion of measurement.
This Mobile app will work in both online and offline mode. So water level can be captured even without internet connectivity and captured date will be stored in mobile and when mobile comes in the connectivity area, data will synchronize with the central server.
“The regular data to be input by the Jaldoots would be integrated with the database of National Water Informatics Centre (NWIC), which can be utilised for analysis and display of various useful reports for the benefit of various stakeholders," the ministry said.
Water level report, Monsoon Report and Registered user report are available at JALDOOT web portal.
