Centre launches mobile app of National Logistics Portal Marine

Union Ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched ‘Sagar Setu’ mobile app of National Logistics Portal Marine.
“The app has been envisaged with deliverables covering features like login module, service catalogue, common application format, Letter of Credit, bank guarantee, certification, and track & trace etc.," the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.
It will provide real-time information of activities that are generally not in reach of the importer, exporter, and customs broker including vessel-related information, gate, container freight stations and transactions on fingertips.
According to the ministry, it also enables digital transactions for payments required for the clearance process of import and export like container freight station charges, shipping line charges, transportation charges, etc.
While launching this app Sonowal mentioned, ‘the SAGAR-SETU app of the National Logistics Portal (Marine) would help custodians in easier access to functionalities on a handheld device. Mobile App will ensure data mobility such that approvals & monitoring shall be at the finger tips of port & ministry officials and stakeholders as well’.
It is pertinent to add that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping Waterways and Ministry of Commerce & Industry envisaged this one-stop digital platform National Logistic Portal Marine in the month of January 2023.
Within a span of two months SAGAR-SETU app has been launched which will boost maritime trade thereby enhancing the economy of the country.
