Centre launches MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme

Centre launches MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST Livemint
Centre launches MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme. (Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Narayan Rane, on Friday launched the MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister said that LEAN has the potential to become a national movement. “It aims to provide a roadmap to global competitiveness for the MSMEs of India."

The scheme will not only attempt to improve quality, productivity and performance, but also the capability to change the mindset of manufacturers, he said.

“This scheme is an extensive drive to create awareness among MSMEs about LEAN manufacturing practices and motivate and incentivize them to attain LEAN levels while also encouraging them to become MSME champions," the MSME ministry said.

Under the scheme, MSMEs will implement LEAN manufacturing tools like 5S, Kaizen, KANBAN, visual workplace, and Poka Yoka under the able guidance of trained and competent LEAN consultants to attain LEAN levels like basic, intermediate and advanced.

Through the journey, MSMEs can reduce wastages substantially, increase productivity, improve quality, work safely, expanding their markets, and finally becoming competitive and profitable.

“To support MSMEs, the government will contribute 90% of implementation cost for handholding and consultancy fees. There will be an additional contribution of 5% for the MSMEs which are part of SFURTI clusters, owned by women/SC/ST and located in NER," the ministry added.

In addition to the above, there will be an additional contribution of 5% for MSMEs registering through Industry Associations/Overall Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) organizations after completing all levels.

“There is a unique feature to encourage Industry Associations and OEMs for motivating their supply chain vendors to participate in this scheme," the ministry said.

