The central government on Friday launched the second phase of the Visvesvaraya PhD scheme with an aim to promote research in 42 emerging technologies in electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) and information technology (IT)/information technology-enabled services(ITES).

Dedicating the scheme to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, Union minister of electronics & information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the scheme is a manifestation of the PM's vision.

He said PM Modi has envisioned providing world-class education and opportunities for research and development to the students at the bottom of the pyramid in society. “This scheme supports the talent that we have in our country," said Vaishnaw.

He further said that the results of the first phase of the scheme are really encouraging with 63 global patents and the publication of thousands of research papers in reputed international journals.

Vaishnaw said that it’s high time to scale up the scheme massively as the country is going rapidly into high-tech industries, especially semiconductor manufacturing and telecom manufacturing. “Soon we will realise the vision of PM to have our own 4G core network and 5G core network in India," he said.

The secretary of the ministry of information, Ajay Sawhney, said on the occasion that the Visvesvaraya PhD scheme serves the purpose of increasing the number of doctorates in the areas of ESDM and IT/ITES along with a focus on improving the research infrastructure at the research institutions and encouraging young faculty to undertake research in emerging areas.

Phase two of the scheme is being launched with enhanced features to serve the purpose of productive research in India, he said.

Visvesvaraya PhD scheme was initiated by the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) in 2014 with the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) with an objective to enhance the number of PhDs in ESDM & IT/ITES sectors.

PhD seats were allocated to 97 institutions (IITs, NITs, Central & State Universities etc.) in 25 states and 4 Union Territories. At present 492 Full-time & 268 Part-time PhD Fellows are pursuing while 422 Full Time & 43 Part-Time PhD have submitted thesis or completed PhD. During the event achievements of Phase I of the Visvesvaraya PhD scheme were also celebrated.

