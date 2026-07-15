Centre launches 'Seafarer-First' response amid Hormuz attacks; orders real-time tracking of Indian crew

The Centre has launched a comprehensive "Seafarer-First" response to protect Indian crew members operating in conflict-hit waters of West Asia, directing the creation of a real-time operational dashboard to track every Indian seafarer aboard vessels in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, irrespective of the ship's flag.

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The move comes amid an escalating maritime security crisis following attacks on two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz that left one Indian seafarer dead and several others injured.

Chairing a high-level inter-ministerial review meeting, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal directed the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to establish a vessel-by-vessel dashboard that will monitor the location and welfare of Indian seafarers in the region.

The dashboard will provide real-time information on vessel position, ownership, cargo, crew strength, crew welfare, threat assessment, intended voyage, next port of call and available facilities.

"There can be no compromise whatsoever on the safety and security of Indian seafarers," Sonowal said, stressing that every Indian working in the affected region must be individually accounted for, regardless of the vessel's flag.





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Triggered by Strait of Hormuz attacks The review followed attacks on merchant vessels MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa in the Strait of Hormuz.

The two ships together carried 30 Indian seafarers among a combined crew of 46.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, senior officials from the Ministries of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, External Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chemicals and Fertilisers, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping and Indian missions in Iran and Oman.

Officials reviewed the evolving security situation across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, assessed risks facing Indian seafarers and evaluated India's contingency measures.

Liaison officers, 24x7 monitoring As part of the response, Sonowal ordered real-time vessel monitoring, round-the-clock coordination among ministries and maritime agencies, and the appointment of a dedicated liaison officer for every Indian seafarer affected by the crisis.

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The liaison officers will act as the single point of contact for families, coordinating medical updates, travel documentation, repatriation, financial assistance under the Seafarers Welfare Fund, outstanding wages, contractual entitlements and compensation.

The minister also directed officials to coordinate closely with Indian missions in Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates to obtain verified updates on navigational safety, coastal advisories, shipping routes, port-of-refuge arrangements, medical evacuation, repatriation procedures, management of mortal remains and ongoing investigations.



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Fresh threat assessment before every voyage Sonowal instructed that every vessel transiting the conflict-affected region must undergo a fresh threat assessment before sailing, with voyages proceeding only after the professional judgement of the ship's master and coordination with relevant maritime authorities.

He also directed shipowners, vessel managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) agencies employing Indian seafarers to submit compliance reports confirming that no Indian crew member is being compelled to sail without adequate information, protection and support.

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India condemns attacks Expressing grief over the attacks, Sonowal condemned the targeting of civilian merchant vessels.

"India has expressed its strong resentment and objection to the manner of attacks on defenceless civilian merchant vessels. These attacks have resulted in the death and serious injury of Indian seafarers who ensure the proper functioning of global supply chains," he said.

"I am profoundly hurt by the tragic loss of one more of our brave and innocent seafarers. We shall ensure that the affected families are supported and cared for," he added.

The government has also activated a 24x7 grievance support system for Indian seafarers and their families through domestic and international toll-free helplines, WhatsApp and email.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Centre launches 'Seafarer-First' response amid Hormuz attacks; orders real-time tracking of Indian crew