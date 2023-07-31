Centre launches ULLAS mobile application to promote basic literacy: Check whom it is for1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:34 AM IST
ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram comes with the slogan 'Jan Jan Sakshar'.
ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram comes with the slogan 'Jan Jan Sakshar'.
The Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 witnessed its inauguration at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing the event.
The Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 witnessed its inauguration at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing the event.
The occasion also saw the Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, introducing the logo, slogan - "Jan Jan Sakshar", and mobile application of the ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram. The occasion coincided with the third anniversary of NEP 2020.
The occasion also saw the Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, introducing the logo, slogan - "Jan Jan Sakshar", and mobile application of the ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram. The occasion coincided with the third anniversary of NEP 2020.
Addressing the audience, Union Minister Pradhan highlighted the significance of the ULLAS mobile application in leveraging technology to promote widespread access to basic literacy.
Addressing the audience, Union Minister Pradhan highlighted the significance of the ULLAS mobile application in leveraging technology to promote widespread access to basic literacy.
The ULLAS initiative aims to revolutionise education and literacy across the nation by fostering a comprehensive learning ecosystem that caters to every individual, bridging gaps in basic literacy and critical life skills. Its focus extends to promoting functional literacy, vocational skills and essential life skills such as financial literacy, legal literacy, digital literacy and empowerment of citizens to participate in nation-building.
The ULLAS initiative aims to revolutionise education and literacy across the nation by fostering a comprehensive learning ecosystem that caters to every individual, bridging gaps in basic literacy and critical life skills. Its focus extends to promoting functional literacy, vocational skills and essential life skills such as financial literacy, legal literacy, digital literacy and empowerment of citizens to participate in nation-building.
The app, available on both Android and iOS platforms, serves as a digital gateway to engage learners with diverse educational resources through the DIKSHA portal of NCERT. Learners and volunteers can register through self-registration or via surveyors.
The app, available on both Android and iOS platforms, serves as a digital gateway to engage learners with diverse educational resources through the DIKSHA portal of NCERT. Learners and volunteers can register through self-registration or via surveyors.
The programme primarily targets citizens aged 15 and above who missed the opportunity to attend formal schooling. It operates through volunteerism, encouraging volunteers to participate as DUTY or Kartavya Bodh towards nation-building.
The programme primarily targets citizens aged 15 and above who missed the opportunity to attend formal schooling. It operates through volunteerism, encouraging volunteers to participate as DUTY or Kartavya Bodh towards nation-building.
Student volunteers will be incentivised with credits in school/university and appreciation through certificates, letters of appreciation, felicitation, among other means, ANI reported.
Student volunteers will be incentivised with credits in school/university and appreciation through certificates, letters of appreciation, felicitation, among other means, ANI reported.
The newly-unveiled logo and slogan, "ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram", symbolise the campaign's enthusiasm and vigor in spreading knowledge and education to every corner of the country. The initiative aims to ignite the flame of curiosity and continuous learning in each individual, fostering a culture of knowledge-sharing in communities across India.
The newly-unveiled logo and slogan, "ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram", symbolise the campaign's enthusiasm and vigor in spreading knowledge and education to every corner of the country. The initiative aims to ignite the flame of curiosity and continuous learning in each individual, fostering a culture of knowledge-sharing in communities across India.
To access ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram, interested individuals can download the mobile application from Google PlayStore or the iOS App Store.
To access ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram, interested individuals can download the mobile application from Google PlayStore or the iOS App Store.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)