Centre launches Vivad se Vishwas 2.0 scheme to settle contractual disputes1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:40 PM IST
The scheme will apply to all domestic contractual disputes where one of the parties is either the Government of India or an organisation operating under its control.
New Delhi: To provide a much-needed impetus to the resolution of contractual disputes involving the government and government undertakings, the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, launched the “Vivad se Vishwas 2" scheme on Wednesday.
