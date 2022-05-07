Centre lays down formula for infrastructure investment tax break

The tax incentive introduced in the Income Tax Act by way of Finance Act 2020 has so far generated active interest from several SWFs and pension funds looking for long-term investment opportunities. India has been trying to create a financing stream for the infrastructure sector, which needed long term funds. Given that bank lending is for a short-term, long-term investors such as SWFs and pension funds help to fill the resource gap.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}