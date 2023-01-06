Centre leans on states to put asset monetization on track2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Central ministries may provide support and guidance to states to carry out the process
NEW DELHI : With the national monetization pipeline (NMP) targets faltering, the union government and NITI Aayog plan to focus on asset monetization in states with line ministries told to issue guidelines to help with the sales.