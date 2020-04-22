West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)
Centre lectures WB on Covid-19, but doesn't provide proper testing kits: Mamata

1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 05:52 PM IST PTI

  • Canards being spread that only a few are getting tested in Bengal for Covid-19, alleges CM
  • Her comments come a day after a war of words broke out between the state and Centre over arrival of two Central teams in the state to assess Covid-19 preparedness

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre for sending teams to look into West Bengal's preparedness for tackling the Covid-19 outbreak and alleged faulty testing kits were dispatched to the state.

Banerjee's comments came a day after a war of words broke out between West Bengal and the Union government over the arrival of two central teams in the state to assess the COVID-19 situation.

"Canards are being spread every day that only a few are getting tested in Bengal for COVID-19. This is absolutely false. Faulty kits were sent to Bengal which have now been withdrawn. We didn't even get adequate testing kits," she told a press conference.

"Every day they (Centre) are telling us what to do and what not to do, sending people to look into the law and order situation and our preparedness against coronavirus. They are sending us strongly worded letters. We can also send them letters. But that's not the point," she said.

Banerjee said her government is doing the best it can to stem the spread of the pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

